Strong winds lead to 600+ flight cancelations at Chicago O'Hare, Midway airports

The strong winds and rain that ripped through the Chicago area led to more than 600 flight cancelations at Chicago's airports Saturday.

At O'Hare Airport, 590 flights were canceled. At Midway Airport, 21 flights were canceled.

The National Weather Service said that peak winds at Chicago O'Hare Airport were 60 mph on Saturday. Peak winds at Midway Airport were 59 mph.

The strong winds ripped the roof off an apartment building in Elk Grove Village, and knocked down trees all over Chicago and the suburbs.

Comed said that as of about 7 p.m., almost 24,000 customers in the Chicago area were without power.