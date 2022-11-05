Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say

article

Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.

Elk Grove Village police are on scene directing traffic and securing the area.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a High Wind Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the following counties: Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.