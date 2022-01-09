Students at high schools in South Holland will be attending classes remotely starting Wednesday

Students at high schools in South Holland will be attending classes virtually for a while.

Thornton Township High School District 205 said that teachers will have in-service days on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

Students at the district's three high schools (Thornridge, Thornton and Thornwood) will start remote classes on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Remote classes will continue until in-person instruction resumes on Monday, Jan. 24.

COVID-19 testing will also be provided by Shield Illinois for students and staff at the district's high schools on these dates:

Wednesday, January 12 – Thornridge High School

Thursday, January 13 – Thornton Township High School

Friday, January 14 – Thornwood High School

Tuesday, January 18 & 19 – Thornton Township High School

January 20 & 21 – Thornwood High School

January 21 – Thornridge High School

Students will be excused from class if they are taking a COVID test.

