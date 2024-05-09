Students flex their skills at the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase

Some very talented 8th graders at Lincoln Elementary in Calumet City gathered to show off their inventions at the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase in their school gymnasium Thursday morning.

There were shoes with changeable souls, one for natural grass, one for synthetic; an outdoor bench with a seat that flips, so if it rains, you won’t have to get wet sitting on the soggy wood;plus a clever dog versus cat feeder.

"So my teacher had a problem with her dog eating the cat food," said Brooklyn Curry. Her invention is a box where the cat food dishes are covered by a shelf, leaving an opening too small for the dog to horn in. And then there’s the "Magnetic Grip" designed by Davian Thomas. "So sometimes when you’re lying down you may drop you phone on you face or the floor and that isn’t comfortable," said Thomas. "So I decided to make a solution to prevent that from happening and it involves a magnetic glove and a case," he demonstrated.

The students not only built their inventions, they also created business plans, designed business cards, project boards, and even commercials.

Eleven of the projects were entered into the Illinois Invention Convention contest.

"Five projects have won awards and three of them will be going to the finals in Michigan at the Henry Ford Museum," said 7th and 8th grade Math teacher Sahar Alkhatib. "I think some of these kids have done an amazing job coming up with these ideas, trying to solve a problem building their invention, opening up a company. So they've really put a lot of sweat and tears into their projects. I'm really proud of them."

Principal Natalie Baki said she, too, is proud of the students' hard work.

"They have found solutions to many of life's problems, and they have come up with some very creative and innovative solutions. And I am ready to purchase a few of the items I have seen today," Baki said.

Some of the students will be given awards on May 18 and the Southside YMCA at an event that is open to the public. The finals in Michigan are June 7.