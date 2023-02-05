Students from Waubonsie High and East Aurora named first Mr. and Miss Black Aurora

article

Two high school students were named Aurora's first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora over the weekend.

The winners are Waubonsie Valley High School senior Peter Eta and East Aurora High School junior Charitee Cocroft.

They were chosen by Aurora’s African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed in the areas of talent, public speaking and fashion, the city said in a press release.

Cocroft plays the saxophone and is in National Honor Society. Eta is a poet and the president of the local National Society of Black Engineers Junior chapter.