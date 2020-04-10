Study finds one in five Texans admit to drinking alcohol while working from home

As the majority of people work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, habits and daily routines have changed. A new study finds that one of those changes is that people are taking the opportunity of being out of the office to have a drink.

Alcohol.org, a leading provider of treatment resources and everything linked to alcohol abuse and rehabilitation, conducted a survey of 3,000 people working from home across the U.S. to see how many are drinking during what's considered their workday.

For Texans, 22% said they've had alcohol during work hours while working from home. That's 10% less than the national average (32%).

Which state's workers were most likely to have a drink at home? That'd be Hawaii (67%). People in Arkansas were least likely to have one (8%).

Alcohol.org says it found that more than 1/3 of those responding to the study said they believe they'll drink more alcohol while in self-isolation.

It seems people were prepared, as 22% of Americans said they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation. Men (27%) stockpiled more than women (15%) did.

The drink of choice is beer (38%) followed by cocktails (26%), wine (21%) and straight spirits (15%).

Broken down by gender, men's top choice was beer (44% vs 33% for women) and women's top choice was cocktails (38% vs 11% for men).

Men picked straight spirits (22%) more than women did (5%) while both genders picked wine about the same (22% for men vs 24% for women).

Alcohol.org says it is a stressful time and that if you believe you have a substance addiction it has services available to help.