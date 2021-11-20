Suburban bar shootings: 8 injured in shootings in Berwyn and Kankakee

Two shootings at bars in suburban Chicago early Saturday left eight people injured.

The shootings happened at Tipsys' Tap in Berwyn and another unnamed bar in Kankakee.

Berwyn police said that officers responded to Tipsys' Tap around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday to find four people shot. Multiple people were detained and were still in custody as of Saturday night, police said. The shooting was not gang-related, police said.

Meanwhile in Kankakee, Mayor Chris Curtis said that four people were injured in a shooting at a bar on North Schuyler Avenue as it was closing. Curtis said that over 60 rounds were fired. Three of the victims had gunshot wounds, and of those, two were so badly injured they had to be airlifted to trauma centers.

"The most frustrating thing about this event last night is that with so many people witnessing it, a majority of the people at scene remain uncooperative," Curtis said in a Facebook post. "We have to speak up and provide details in an effort to help the police department solve the crimes."

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS