Chicago-area caregiver charged after flushing stolen items from 90-year-old resident: police

By Cody King
Published  July 8, 2025 8:16pm CDT
The Brief

    • A caregiver at a Shorewood assisted living facility was caught trying to flush stolen jewelry and cash belonging to a 90-year-old resident down a toilet.
    • Police say 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos also attempted to dispose of more stolen items while in custody at the police station.
    • Villalobos is facing multiple charges, including financial exploitation of the elderly, and is being held in the Will County jail.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. - A caregiver at a suburban assisted living facility is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to flush stolen jewelry and cash down the toilet to avoid arrest.

What we know:

Shorewood police were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to a facility in the 1100 block of North River Road to escort the caregiver from the premises.

Before officers arrived, the caller told dispatchers the woman had allegedly stolen items from a 90-year-old resident and was hiding in a bathroom to evade police and get rid of the evidence.

Police found 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park, in the women’s restroom attempting to flush jewelry down a toilet, authorities said. Some of the items were recovered from the toilet and Villalobos was taken into custody.

Pictured is 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park. (Shorewood PD )

Officers said that after being taken to the station, Villalobos asked to use the restroom several times. 

During one of those occasions, she allegedly attempted to flush additional stolen items — including cash — which officers recovered.

Charges Filed :

Villalobos is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, residential burglary, burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer.  

She was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a pretrial release hearing.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Shorewood Police Department. 

