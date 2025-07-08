Chicago-area caregiver charged after flushing stolen items from 90-year-old resident: police
SHOREWOOD, Ill. - A caregiver at a suburban assisted living facility is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to flush stolen jewelry and cash down the toilet to avoid arrest.
What we know:
Shorewood police were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to a facility in the 1100 block of North River Road to escort the caregiver from the premises.
Before officers arrived, the caller told dispatchers the woman had allegedly stolen items from a 90-year-old resident and was hiding in a bathroom to evade police and get rid of the evidence.
Police found 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park, in the women’s restroom attempting to flush jewelry down a toilet, authorities said. Some of the items were recovered from the toilet and Villalobos was taken into custody.
Pictured is 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park. (Shorewood PD )
Officers said that after being taken to the station, Villalobos asked to use the restroom several times.
During one of those occasions, she allegedly attempted to flush additional stolen items — including cash — which officers recovered.
Charges Filed :
Villalobos is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, residential burglary, burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer.
She was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a pretrial release hearing.