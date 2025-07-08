Chicago-area caregiver charged after flushing stolen items from 90-year-old resident: police

The Brief A caregiver at a Shorewood assisted living facility was caught trying to flush stolen jewelry and cash belonging to a 90-year-old resident down a toilet. Police say 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos also attempted to dispose of more stolen items while in custody at the police station. Villalobos is facing multiple charges, including financial exploitation of the elderly, and is being held in the Will County jail.



A caregiver at a suburban assisted living facility is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to flush stolen jewelry and cash down the toilet to avoid arrest.

What we know:

Shorewood police were called around 1:40 p.m. Monday to a facility in the 1100 block of North River Road to escort the caregiver from the premises.

Before officers arrived, the caller told dispatchers the woman had allegedly stolen items from a 90-year-old resident and was hiding in a bathroom to evade police and get rid of the evidence.

Police found 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park, in the women’s restroom attempting to flush jewelry down a toilet, authorities said. Some of the items were recovered from the toilet and Villalobos was taken into custody.

Pictured is 54-year-old Maryln Villalobos, of Orland Park. (Shorewood PD )

Officers said that after being taken to the station, Villalobos asked to use the restroom several times.

During one of those occasions, she allegedly attempted to flush additional stolen items — including cash — which officers recovered.

Charges Filed :

Villalobos is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, residential burglary, burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer.

She was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a pretrial release hearing.