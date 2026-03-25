Suburban Chicago duo charged in vandalism of local GOP office

The Brief Two Arlington Heights residents are accused of vandalizing a political office in January. Police say the building was marked with profanity and Nazi symbols. The pair were arrested this week and released pending a court appearance.



A northwest suburban pair is facing misdemeanor charges nearly two months after allegedly vandalizing a local political office.

Police said 72-year-old Brock McNerney and 69-year-old Moisette McNerney, both of Arlington Heights, were identified as the people responsible for damaging the Republicans of Wheeling Township building at 909 E. Rand Road.

Brock McNerney and Moisette McNerney | AHPD

The backstory:

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 25, when the front windows of the building were marked with a permanent marker. Police said the markings included profanity and Nazi symbols.

Officers also reported finding what appeared to be feces and an unknown liquid on the walkway leading to the office entrance.

After an investigation, the duo was taken into custody on Monday without incident. They were each charged with criminal damage to property and criminal defacement of property, both misdemeanors.

What's next:

Police said the pair were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.