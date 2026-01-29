Suburban Chicago gas stop turns into $550,000 lottery win

The Brief A Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at a suburban Chicago gas station won a $550,000 jackpot in Wednesday evening’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at an Exxon station in Justice after matching all five numbers: 2, 10, 17, 29 and 38. Winners have one year to claim their prize, and the retailer will receive a $5,500 bonus.



A stop for gas in the Chicago suburbs paid off in a big way, with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket winning $550,000 Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The winner matched all five numbers in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing to claim the prize, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The winning numbers were 2, 10, 17, 29 and 38.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at an Exxon gas station at 8359 S. Robert Road in Justice. The retailer will receive a bonus of 1% of the jackpot, or $5,500.

Nearly 36,000 winning tickets were sold in the Thursday evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing, officials said.

What's next:

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Officials advise winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location until it is claimed.

Lucky Day Lotto has two daily drawings, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000. Tickets can be purchased in stores, online and through the Illinois Lottery app.