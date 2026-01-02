Suburban Chicago man accused in attempted murder of gas station clerk, police say

The Brief A suburban Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after a gas station clerk was attacked Dec. 31 at a Shell station in Woodstock, police said. Austin Silverman, 29, faces multiple felony charges after police said the clerk was struck multiple times inside the store. Silverman was taken into custody and is being held at the McHenry County Jail pending a court appearance.



A suburban Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after a gas station clerk was attacked at a Woodstock convenience store, police said.

What we know:

Austin Silverman, 29, faces one count of attempted murder, a Class 1 felony; one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony; and one count of criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Woodstock police.

Pictured is Austin Silverman, 29. (Woodstock PD )

The charges stem from an incident reported at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 31 at a Shell gas station at 110 N. Eastwood Drive. Police said the on-duty clerk was struck multiple times by a suspect inside the store’s retail area.

Officers responded to the scene, met with the injured clerk and called emergency medical services to treat the victim, police said.

Investigators collected a statement from the clerk and gathered evidence, including security camera footage. Police later identified Silverman as the suspect and took him into custody, authorities said.

What's next:

Silverman was scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Additional details about the case have not been released.

He is being held at the McHenry County Jail.