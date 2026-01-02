Expand / Collapse search

Suburban Chicago man accused in attempted murder of gas station clerk, police say

By Cody King
Published  January 2, 2026 3:52pm CST
Woodstock
The Brief

    • A suburban Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after a gas station clerk was attacked Dec. 31 at a Shell station in Woodstock, police said.
    • Austin Silverman, 29, faces multiple felony charges after police said the clerk was struck multiple times inside the store.
    • Silverman was taken into custody and is being held at the McHenry County Jail pending a court appearance.

WOODSTOCK - A suburban Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after a gas station clerk was attacked at a Woodstock convenience store, police said.

What we know:

Austin Silverman, 29, faces one count of attempted murder, a Class 1 felony; one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony; and one count of criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Woodstock police.

Pictured is Austin Silverman, 29. (Woodstock PD )

The charges stem from an incident reported at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 31 at a Shell gas station at 110 N. Eastwood Drive. Police said the on-duty clerk was struck multiple times by a suspect inside the store’s retail area.

Officers responded to the scene, met with the injured clerk and called emergency medical services to treat the victim, police said.

Investigators collected a statement from the clerk and gathered evidence, including security camera footage. Police later identified Silverman as the suspect and took him into custody, authorities said.

What's next:

Silverman was scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Additional details about the case have not been released.

He is being held at the McHenry County Jail.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Woodstock Police Department. 

