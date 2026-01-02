Suburban Chicago man accused in attempted murder of gas station clerk, police say
WOODSTOCK - A suburban Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after a gas station clerk was attacked at a Woodstock convenience store, police said.
What we know:
Austin Silverman, 29, faces one count of attempted murder, a Class 1 felony; one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony; and one count of criminal damage to property, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Woodstock police.
Pictured is Austin Silverman, 29. (Woodstock PD )
The charges stem from an incident reported at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 31 at a Shell gas station at 110 N. Eastwood Drive. Police said the on-duty clerk was struck multiple times by a suspect inside the store’s retail area.
Officers responded to the scene, met with the injured clerk and called emergency medical services to treat the victim, police said.
Investigators collected a statement from the clerk and gathered evidence, including security camera footage. Police later identified Silverman as the suspect and took him into custody, authorities said.
What's next:
Silverman was scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Additional details about the case have not been released.
He is being held at the McHenry County Jail.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Woodstock Police Department.