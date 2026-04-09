Suburban Chicago man charged after robbing, beating undercover FBI officer: officials

The Brief A 23-year-old suburban man is charged with robbing and assaulting an undercover FBI officer during a drug deal in Ford Heights. Authorities say he and a juvenile beat the officer with a gun and stole $10,000, then crashed while trying to flee. Lewis was arrested and remains in custody pending trial; charges for the juvenile are expected.



A suburban man has been charged after robbing a federal officer during an undercover drug sale last week, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On April 3, a Federal Bureau of Investigation officer met with Marcus Lewis, 23, and a juvenile at a home in Ford Heights, Ill. to buy cocaine from them, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint said Lewis and the juvenile said they knew the undercover officer "was a cop." Then, they allegedly beat the officer with a gun and robbed the officer of $10,000 in government funds that the officer planned to use in the transaction.

According to the complaint, Lewis and the juvenile attempted to flee the scene but crashed into a police car. The juvenile was arrested while Lewis fled on foot and was later arrested early the next morning.

What they're saying:

"FBI task force officers and agents are first responders in the fight against violent crime in our neighborhoods and communities," said U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros. "The dangerous and brave work they do requires them to put their lives on the line every day. We all owe our law enforcement agents and task force officers a debt of gratitude for their dedication to the mission and their commitment to public safety. As I have said numerous times during my first year as United States Attorney, we will not tolerate attacks against federal law enforcement officers in the Northern District of Illinois. The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will seek to hold this violent offender accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"The men and women of the FBI swore an oath to serve and protect the very communities in which they live and serve," said FBI SAC Douglas S. DePodesta. "Violent attacks on our personnel, which include the elite cadre of embedded task force officer partners, erode respect for the rule of law and compromise the safety of everyone across our country. The FBI, with the full backing of our federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, will ensure that there is no safe haven or amnesty for anyone seeking to harm the very personnel working to protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution."

What's next:

Lewis has been charged with one count of robbery and will remain detained pending his trial. His hearing is scheduled for April 15.

The juvenile is expected to face charges, but nothing has been confirmed yet.