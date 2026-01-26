Suburban Chicago man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash, police say

The Brief A suburban Chicago man, Christian Antonio Vargas, is charged with failing to report a fatal crash and leaving the scene after a July 27, 2024 collision in Des Plaines. Police say Vargas was driving a Ford Focus that struck a motorcycle, killing 31-year-old Nico Watkins, before fleeing on foot. Vargas was scheduled to appear in court Monday; additional details have not been released.



A suburban Chicago man is facing charges for failing to report a deadly crash and leaving the scene, police said.

What we know:

Christian Antonio Vargas, 30, is charged with failure to report a fatal motor vehicle accident and failure to give information and render aid, according to Des Plaines police.

Christian Antonio Vargas | Des Plaines Police Dept.

Charges were filed Jan. 22 following a lengthy investigation, authorities said.

Police said investigators identified Vargas as the driver of a black Ford Focus involved in a fatal crash July 27, 2024, after interviewing multiple witnesses and analyzing forensic evidence.

The backstory:

The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. at 967 S. Elmhurst Road and involved a motorcycle and the Ford, police said.

Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist lying in the roadway and unresponsive. The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but the rider, identified as Nico Watkins, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Elmhurst Road at a high rate of speed when it struck the Ford, which was exiting a plaza at 967 S. Elmhurst Road and attempting to travel southbound, police said.

Police said the driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot.

What's next:

Vargas was scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Skokie Courthouse. Additional details have not been released.