Suburban Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

The Brief A 21-year-old South Elgin man was charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile in Palatine earlier this year, and will remain in custody until his next court date in October.



A South Elgin man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, Palatine police announced Thursday.

Juan Castro-Alvarez, 21, made his first court appearance in Rolling Meadows on Thursday after being charged with three felony counts including predatory criminal sexual assault, grooming and traveling to meet a minor, police announced in a press release on Thursday.

Police launched an investigation after the juvenile's mother found out about the abuse, which reportedly took place earlier this year in Palatine, according to the statement.

Juan Castro Alvarez, 21. (Palatine Police Department)

Castro-Alvarez was arrested at his home in the 1500 block of Gilpen Avenue in South Elgin after he was identified as the suspect.

He will remain in the Cook County Department of Corrections until his next scheduled court date on Oct. 10, officials said.