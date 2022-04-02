Suburban Chicago plant store 'Herbs & the Burbs' gives away plants every weekend

A suburban Chicago plant shop is growing by giving things away.

TJ Johnson owns Herbs & the Burbs in Flossmoor. She said she started her "Free Plant Saturdays" at a time when she was thinking about closing her shop. She was stressed out, and she said that during her morning meditation, she realized that all she wanted to do was share plants – so she decided to just give the plants away.

"I had hoped to make zero dollars and I actually had one of the best sales day ever," she said.

Johnson said Herbs & the Burbs is a place where plant lovers can come together and share their passion.

It's also a place where plant newbies can get advice. Johnson said she's happy to help people sort out their plant problems, and that the most common plant question is "Why is my plant yellow?" On Wednesdays, she hosts a Facebook and Instagram Live to answer questions and give tips.

"Most people over-water and over-love their plants, especially new people. Plants will actually be okay if you neglect them sometimes," she said.

