Suburban college student charged with distributing, possessing child porn

article

A student at Benedictine University has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Joseph Wilke, 20, of Lisle, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after a DuPage County judge issued a warrant for his arrest earlier that day.

Investigators from the Lisle Police Department received information regarding an IP address possibly engaging in child pornography.

Based on the information, investigators believe that in October 2022 Wilke was in possession of and shared videos depicting child pornography.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The warrant issued was for $100,000 with 10% to apply. Wilke posted the 10% and was released.

He is facing eight felony charges.