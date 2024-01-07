Suburban collegiate bowler named best in country

A suburban woman was recently named the best collegiate bowler in the U.S.

Megan Kolberg, of DeKalb, is the collegiate player and MVP of the year in bowling.

"I was kind of born into it, just always being around bowling," she said.

Her dad, Brian, is the head honcho at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb. He saw a spark in her at a young age.

"I coached her in high school and then me and a good friend ended up coaching her and then it got to the point where we couldn't help her any further. Like, it was above our pay scale," Brian said.

At the college level, women's bowling is a team sport and Megan is a team player.

"The way that she pulls every teammate into her heart and pours everything she has into them," said Andy Diercks, the Mounty Mercy University women's bowling head coach.

Megan is a senior, majoring in elementary education.

Post-graduation, she plans to compete in Regionals for the Professional Women's Bowling Association.

"If you're willing to put the time and the effort into it, and you have the best support system in taking your dreams as far as they can go, to go for it," she said.