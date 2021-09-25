Suburban community almost takes Guinness World Record for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony
VILLA PARK, Illinois - Puppy love was in the air – though not quite enough love for the Guinness Book of World Records.
160 dogs participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday morning in Villa Park, Illinois. The effort was meant to overtake the Guinness Book of World Records record for 178 dogs "married" on the same day that was set in 2007 in Littleton, Colorado.
However, the Villa Park event was not all in vain. The gathering raised $4,000 for 10 local animal groups as part of the Paws and Claws in the Park adoption event:
- Paws 4 U 4 Ever
- Chi-Town Pitties
- DuPage County Animal Services
- Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society
- New State Dog Rescue of Illinois
- NISA Samoyed Rescue
- Rover Rescue
- Tiny & Tall Rescue, Inc.
- Treasured Animal Rescue
- Underdog Railway Rescue
