Suburban community almost takes Guinness World Record for Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony

Puppy love was in the air – though not quite enough love for the Guinness Book of World Records.

160 dogs participated in a dog wedding ceremony on Saturday morning in Villa Park, Illinois. The effort was meant to overtake the Guinness Book of World Records record for 178 dogs "married" on the same day that was set in 2007 in Littleton, Colorado.

However, the Villa Park event was not all in vain. The gathering raised $4,000 for 10 local animal groups as part of the Paws and Claws in the Park adoption event:

Paws 4 U 4 Ever

Chi-Town Pitties

DuPage County Animal Services

Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society

New State Dog Rescue of Illinois

NISA Samoyed Rescue

Rover Rescue

Tiny & Tall Rescue, Inc.

Treasured Animal Rescue

Underdog Railway Rescue

