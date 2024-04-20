Suburban community named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

A suburban community is standing out above the rest after being named one of the best places to live in the U.S. in 2024.

Money Magazine recently released its list of the top 50 best places to live and Prairie Crossing, a subdivision of Grayslake that is located about 40 miles north of Chicago, has been ranked.

Prairie Crossing is "an eco-friendly Chicago outpost with a commitment to conservation," according to Money.

The town has a population of less than 5,000 people, a low unemployment rate of 5.20% and a median home listing price of $587K, according to the report.

"… The bustling conservation community occupies more than 650 acres dominated by restored open prairies, wetlands and a working organic farm," Money Magazine states. "The residential lots are smaller than in your typical suburb, and the homes are the opposite of cookie cutter."

Prairie Crossing also has its own charter school and a series of bicycle trails around town that attract residents and visitors from afar, Money says.

The tight-knit community also has easy access to and from the Windy City with two commuter rail stations.

To see the full list of best places to live in the U.S., follow this link.