Suburban couple giving away 2 tickets to Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field

A St. Charles couple is giving away two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this summer.

Meg Whitted, a realtor in Chicago and the suburbs, and her husband purchased two tickets in hopes of giving them away to fans who weren't able to get tickets through Ticketmaster.

Meg Whitted and daughter at Taylor Swift 2018 Reputation Tour

The tickets are good for the June 4 show.

According to Whitted, fans interested in the tickets will need to fill out an entry form at www.MrsWhitted.com.

More information can be found on Whitted's Facebook page.

The drawing for the tickets will be held on Jan. 4, 2023.