Suburban family donates 45-foot tree to stand in Millennium Park this holiday season

A Christmas tree from one Chicago suburb will stand tall in Millennium Park this holiday season!

The De La Cruz family, of Darien, graciously donated their 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce to the city of Chicago. The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday.

This is the city's 110th annual tree, which will be illuminated during the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 17.

The ceremony will also include a full slate of holiday programming, including an "epic performance lineup," singalongs and ice skating.

New to this year's Tree Lighting Ceremony, the main stage will now be located on Washington Street, adjacent to the Chicago Cultural Center.

The main stage will feature holiday performances, the traditional Tree Lighting Ceremony and fireworks.

Performers for the event include DJ TREW, Meagan McNeal, Broadway in Chicago’s Betty Boop, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival with featured artists from Puerto Rico - Emma Colon Zayas, Maribel Delgado, Fabiola Mendez, with singer Celenia Sanchez Mata, and Santa and Mrs. Laura Lynn Claus.