The Brief A loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack at Medgar Evers Elementary School in south suburban Ford Heights; authorities say the child’s father put it there. The father, Charles Warren, 43, was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and cited and released, officials said.



A father is accused of placing a loaded gun in his child’s backpack before the student went to an elementary school in south suburban Ford Heights, authorities said.

What we know:

Cook County sheriff’s police said they were notified at 10:50 a.m. Thursday after school staff recovered a firearm from a student’s backpack at Medgar Evers Elementary School.

Officers took possession of the gun, and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said there was no evidence the firearm was displayed or handled before it was discovered.

An investigation determined the student’s father placed the loaded gun in the backpack, officials said.

Father charged :

Suburban father charged after loaded gun found in child's backpack at school: sheriff (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

The father, identified as Charles Warren, 43, of South Chicago Heights, was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child.

He was cited and released from custody, the sheriff’s office said.