Suburban gas giveaway: $50 gas gift cards available for senior citizens in Bloom Township

Bloom Township in the southwest suburbs is giving away free $50 gas cards to senior citizens starting Tuesday.

"We have a lot of senior programs. You are just getting a sense of their pain and what they're having to go through and the choices they're having to make relative to groceries or travel or medical appointments," said Bloom Township Supervisor TJ Somer.

The gas cards can be used at local Mobil and Speedway gas stations.

They are available starting Tuesday at the Bloom Township Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 425 S. Halsted in Chicago Heights.

To qualify, participants must be 65 years of age or older and present a driver’s license or state ID with a Bloom Township address.

Township trustees allocated $50,000 from their general fund for the program.

One-thousand gas cards are available.

On Tuesday, Chicagoan businessman Dr. Willie Wilson will announce whether he will host a third free gas giveaway in Chicago and the suburbs.

Dr. Wilson has already donated $1.2 million dollars in free gas to the public.