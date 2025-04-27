Suburban man accused of 100+ mph police chase, crash to stay jailed until next court date

The Brief Andres Galvez, 37, of Lombard, was ordered held after allegedly fleeing police at over 100 mph and crashing into a car carrying three teenage girls; no serious injuries were reported. Galvez faces two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, plus more than a dozen traffic offenses, while already out on bond for a separate cocaine case. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.



A Lombard man accused of crashing into another vehicle after fleeing police at more than 100 mph will remain in custody until his next court appearance, officials said.

What we know:

Andres Galvez, 37, appeared in bond court Sunday morning on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer — one a Class 3 felony and the other a Class 4 felony — along with more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, such as reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Pictured is Andres Galvez, 37, of Lombard. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

At the time of the incident, Galvez was already out on $150,000 bond for unrelated charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

That bond had been set three days before the state’s Pretrial Fairness Act took effect, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The backstory:

Villa Park police attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding near Route 83 and Riverside Drive at about 11:49 p.m. on April 25.

When an officer activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver — later identified as Galvez — fled at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Galvez allegedly ran a red light at Route 83 and Riverside Drive and continued southbound on Route 83, reaching speeds of more than 104 mph.

Prosecutors said he swerved around a parked Oak Brook police squad car, ran another red light at Route 83 and 31st Street, and then crashed into a vehicle carrying three teenage girls.

The girls were treated by paramedics at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

Galvez was taken into custody following the crash.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that while out on bond, Mr. Galvez not only sped away from officers, but then crashed his car into an occupied vehicle with enough force to deploy that vehicle’s airbags, are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of alleged behavior that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public. As I’ve said in the past but bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to outrun the police as you will not be successful and will be arrested, charged and prosecuted. We are all thankful the victims in the car Mr. Galvez allegedly crashed into were not seriously injured. I thank the Villa Park Police Department for their work on this case and for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe for everyone as well as the Oakbrook Police Department for their assistance. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Jennifer Nielsen and Michael Pingaj for their efforts in securing charges against the defendant."

"In Villa Park, we take any situation that endangers public safety extremely seriously," Villa Park Deputy Chief of Police Daniel McCann said. "Reckless driving and fleeing from police continue to be a serious problem. I thank our officers involved in this situation for their commitment and proactive efforts. I also thank the Oakbrook Police Department who assisted in the apprehension of this defendant for their efforts, as well as State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their support and legal guidance."

What's next:

Galvez is scheduled to appear in court again May 27.