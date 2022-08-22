Man allegedly fired shots at woman during road rage incident, arrested after following her to police station

article

Bond has been denied for a suburban man accused of shooting at a driver during a road rage incident Sunday morning.

Reco Murray, 25, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was in her vehicle and stopped at a red light at Lake Street and Ontarioville Road in Hanover Park.

Murray pulled up behind her, and when the light turned green, he allegedly began honking at the woman and tailgated her as she pulled away.

The woman then pulled over to let Murray pass, prosecutors said.

Murray allegedly passed the woman, and then stopped shortly after passing her.

She then attempted to continue driving past Murray, and the two vehicles ended up in a minor traffic crash, prosecutors said.

The woman got out of her vehicle to exchange information, and Murray allegedly began yelling at her.

At that time, Murray pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at her, prosecutors said.

She allegedly ran back to her vehicle and drove away, while Murray followed her.

He allegedly caught up to the woman at a red light at the intersection of County Farm Road and Lake Street and fired three more rounds at her vehicle.

She then drove to the Hanover Park Police Department and circled the parking lot with Murray still following her, prosecutors said.

Murray was taken into custody at this time by Hanover officers.

"It is alleged that as a result of road rage, Mr. Murray opened fire on two separate occasions on an innocent woman, first shooting three times at her after a minor accident and then shooting three additional times when he followed her and they were stopped at a red light," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "This type of violent, unprovoked behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be aggressively prosecuted.

Officers recovered a 9mm Taurus from under the driver's seat of Murray's vehicle, police said.

A total of six shell casings from two locations and five bullet cartridges from the victim's vehicle were also recovered.

The woman's vehicle had several bullet holes and a shattered passenger side window.

Prosecutors said the woman was uninjured.