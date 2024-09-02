Expand / Collapse search

Suburban man finds wallet with over $5K inside, tracks down the owner

By FOX 32 News
Published  September 2, 2024 5:11pm CDT
Prospect Heights
Man finds wallet with over $5K inside, tracks down the owner

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - What would you do if you found a wallet with more than $5,000 inside?

Well, if you’re Mount Prospect resident Bill Winquist, you return it to the owner. And now, he’s being honored by the Prospect Heights City Council.

The owner of the cash asked to remain anonymous but said he never expected to see the money again.

He dropped his wallet containing $5,784 at the airport viewing area in Prospect Heights.

Winquist found the wallet the same day and contacted the police department to help him track down the owner.

And they did.

Now, Bill Winquist is being honored with a plaque at the Prospect Heights City Council meeting on Sept. 9.