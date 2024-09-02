Suburban man finds wallet with over $5K inside, tracks down the owner

The Brief Mount Prospect resident Bill Winquist found a wallet containing $5,784 at an airport viewing area in Prospect Heights and returned it to its anonymous owner. The wallet’s owner, who chose to remain anonymous, was surprised to recover the money, which he thought was lost for good.



What would you do if you found a wallet with more than $5,000 inside?

Well, if you’re Mount Prospect resident Bill Winquist, you return it to the owner. And now, he’s being honored by the Prospect Heights City Council.

The owner of the cash asked to remain anonymous but said he never expected to see the money again.

He dropped his wallet containing $5,784 at the airport viewing area in Prospect Heights.

Winquist found the wallet the same day and contacted the police department to help him track down the owner.

And they did.

Now, Bill Winquist is being honored with a plaque at the Prospect Heights City Council meeting on Sept. 9.