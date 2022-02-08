Suburban man honored for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

A suburban man was honored Tuesday for climbing to great heights.

The mayor of Lyons celebrated Stephan Alheim at the village hall.

Alheim just returned from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro — the tallest mountain in Africa.

He's a trainer and in good shape, but had to battle altitude sickness, stomach issues, an angry knee and serious cold to climb to the peak more than 19,000 feet up.

"Truly seven days of just awesomeness and a really cool experience. I've never had a vacation where I came back and felt like I accomplished something," said Alheim.

He now plans to develop a training regimen to help others meet a huge goal like this.