Suburban man sentenced for ripping off home repair customers

A St. Charles man was sentenced for stealing $4,500 from customers of his home repair company.

Salvatore Lobello Jr., 46, was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. He’s also required to pay full restitution to his victims.

He owned and operated the home repair company, Affordable Residential Concrete in St. Charles, prosecutors said. In 2017, he was hired to replaced a concrete patio and sidewalk and to replace a patio and garage floor in Lake in the Hills.

Lobello gave one homeowner an estimate of $5,000 for the work and asked for a deposit of $2,500, prosecutors said. The other resident was given a $4,000 estimate with a $2,000 deposit. In both cases, he agreed to get the required permits after receiving the deposits. Instead, he failed to do so, didn’t complete any work, stopped corresponding with the victims and didn’t issue any refunds.

“Homeowners hired this individual and paid thousands of dollars for needed improvements that were never completed,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a press release. “I am committed to continuing to hold accountable individuals who take advantage of customers for personal gain.”

Lobello also recently pleaded guilty to cases similar scam cases in DuPage and Kane counties, and was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with his other sentences, prosecutors said.