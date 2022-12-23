Suburban man tried to strangle his girlfriend during fight: police

A Geneva man is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend during a fight Thursday.

Graig G. Chaney, 45, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and domestic battery.

At about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Geneva police responded to a domestic disturbance that was called in by another household member.

When officers arrived, officers learned that Chaney and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical.

During the physical altercation, Chaney allegedly pinned his girlfriend down and placed his hands around her neck on two separate occasions, police said.

She eventually broke free after getting ahold of scissors and stabbing his arm.

Police interviewed the original caller and another member of the household.

The interviews combined with physical evidence on the scene confirmed the victim's account of what happened, police said.

The Kane County State's Attorney then authorized the charges against Chaney.

He is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Friday.