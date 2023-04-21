Suburban police departments on high alert after social media posts hint at 'teen takeovers' at mall

Suburban police departments are taking caution after social media posts hinted at potential ‘teen takeovers' this weekend.

The Berwyn Police Department says it has been in talks with North Riverside Park Mall.

A community alert was issued this week warning residents of a potential gathering there this weekend.

Police say preventative measures are being implemented.

Additionally, the mall has an underage policy that requires teens to be accompanied by an adult on the weekends.