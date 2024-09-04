Suburban postman and Frannie the Chihuahua share heartwarming friendship

Every morning, like clockwork, Frannie the Chihuahua eagerly waits by the door for her favorite visitor: Postman Dan.

Their special bond began back in 2021, in Hoffman Estates, when Frannie's owner, Lisa Laskey, went to get the mail and introduced the two.

"Every day when I turn into their street, she's waiting by the door inside, scratching at the door, wanting to get out and say hello to me," said Dan.

Lisa and Dan began sharing videos of their meetings on YouTube and social media. The adorable clips went viral, and soon Frannie had fans all over the world. Their growing community, lovingly called "Frannie Nation," adored the pair’s interactions.

The fans were so smitten with their story that they urged Lisa to write a book about the unlikely friendship. So — she did just that.

Dan expressed his deep appreciation for the special bond he shares with Frannie.

"She connected to me right away, and I totally sucked that up and I enjoy her running out to me every day and giving me kisses," said Dan.