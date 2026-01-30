Some suburban schools closed today after 'serious' safety threat

The Brief All Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 schools are closed Friday. The district says it received a "very serious and threatening message" aimed at Kolmar Elementary School. Officials say the closure is out of caution while they learn more.



A threatening message directed at a suburban elementary school closed all schools Friday in one district.

What we know:

According to the Hometown Police Department, all Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 schools will be closed on Friday because of a "serious safety issue."

This morning, the district reportedly received a "very serious and threatening message" that was directed at Kolmar Elementary School.

"Out of an extreme abundance of caution, and in close coordination with the Oak Lawn Police Department, all District 123 schools will be closed today," Supt. Paul Enderle said in a letter to families.

"We know this kind of message is upsetting. Our priority is the safety of students and staff, and we will continue to communicate clearly as we learn more. We will send another update later today, even if the investigation is still ongoing," the message read.

What we don't know:

Details about the message or how it was delivered remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department. In an emergency, call 911.