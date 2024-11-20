Suburban teacher wins $1.3 million in Park Lawn 'Queen of Hearts' jackpot

The Brief Big win : Jamie Basile, a suburban teacher and single mom, won $1.3 million from the Park Lawn "Queen of Hearts" jackpot after six months of participation. Benefiting a cause : The jackpot, which exceeded $2.3 million, supports Park Lawn, a nonprofit aiding individuals with disabilities. What’s next : Basile plans to take her mom on an Alaskan cruise, while the next raffle starts Dec. 4 with a $100,000 jackpot.



A suburban teacher won the Park Lawn "Queen of Hearts" jackpot that surpassed $2 million Wednesday night.

Jamie Basile is an eighth grade science teacher at Southwood Junior High in Country Club Hills. After tonight, her life is forever changed.

A winner hadn't been crowned since October 2022 and she has been playing for six months.

Basile, a single mother of a 10-year-old, had been participating in the raffle for six months. She receives 60% of the winnings, or $1.3 million, for being present at the drawing, which took place at The Office Sports Bar & Grill in Crestwood.

"I'll be at work tomorrow. My kids expect me to be there. We're three work days out of a needed Thanksgiving break, so I'll be there tomorrow," Basile said.

The jackpot, which hadn’t been claimed since October 2022, reached over $2.3 million in ticket sales.

The remaining funds benefit Park Lawn, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for individuals with disabilities. The raffle is a major part of the group’s fundraising efforts.

Basile has been teaching for 24 years and her big splurge is taking her mom on an Alaskan cruise.

The next "Queen of Hearts" drawing will begin on Dec. 4, with the jackpot reset to $100,000.