Suburban toddler shot in the stomach, police investigating

Park Forest police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in the south suburb.

Around 11:15 a.m., police say the toddler was brought by a family member to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The child was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children Hospital in Chicago to undergo surgery, police said. He was in critical condition.

The family member that brought the 2-year-old to the hospital told police the child was shot at a home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard in Park Forest.

It is not known if the child was shot accidentally or intentionally, or where exactly the shooting occurred, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-1309.