Suburban Chicago vigil honors Alex Pretti, calls for accountability after fatal shooting

The Brief Dozens gathered in freezing temperatures in Arlington Heights to honor Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse killed in a shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota. The vigil is one of several demonstrations nationwide, reflecting growing anger and grief over Pretti’s death. Federal officials confirm multiple investigations are underway as organizers urge people to contact members of Congress.



Despite the bitter cold, dozens of people gathered in Arlington Heights Monday night to honor the life of Alex Pretti and stand in solidarity following his death.

What we know:

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed over the weekend during an encounter involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota. His death has sparked protests and vigils across the country.

Demonstrators in the northwest suburbs filled the streets, many holding signs and chanting, expressing anger, grief and calls for accountability.

One protester, who asked not to be identified, said, "We’re at a loss for words. We’ve never seen anything like this in our country. It’s unspeakable."

The vigil was organized by Northwest Suburbs Organizing for Action and is one of many demonstrations happening nationwide.

Among those in attendance was Joan Redmon, a 50 year resident of Arlington Heights, who said she came out despite the cold to support her daughter, who is currently protesting in Minneapolis.

"I’m scared for her and everyone else that’s out there," Redmon said. She added that while she supports immigration done the right way, she believes what is happening now is not.

Earlier Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

"The Saturday shooting remains under investigation by Homeland Security, and the FBI. Customs and Border Protection is also conducting its own internal review," Leavitt said.

President Trump also confirmed he spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with both sides describing the conversation as productive as investigations continue.

Organizers at the Arlington Heights vigil say they hope the demonstrations lead to change. They are urging people to contact their members of Congress and oppose funding that supports ICE.

What's next:

Federal investigations into Pretti’s death are ongoing, while organizers say more demonstrations are planned in the coming days as calls for accountability and policy changes continue.