Suburban Whole Foods evacuated due to threat: police

The Whole Foods in suburban Hinsdale was evacuated Tuesday as a precautionary measure, according to village police.

The store was closed for approximately an hour before it was reopened.

The Village of Hinsdale Police Department posted on Facebook that the Whole Foods located at 500 East Ogden was evacuated due to a bomb threat around 12:34 p.m.

Law enforcement cleared the building and surrounding area by 1:25 p.m.

No further information was available.