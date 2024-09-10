Sugar Grove residents push back on proposed 'Grove Development'

The Brief About 50 residents urged Sugar Grove trustees to reject the "Grove Development." Concerns include traffic, pollution, and water supply impacts from the 760-acre project. Village trustees are expected to vote on the controversial plan soon.



Around 50 residents gathered at the Village Bible Church on Tuesday to call on Sugar Grove trustees to vote against the proposed "Grove Development."

The plan, which includes housing, retail, civic spaces, and distribution warehouses, would span roughly 760 acres along Route 47, just north of I-88.

The land, currently part of unincorporated Sugar Grove, is expected to be annexed into the village if the development proceeds. The proposal has been a source of contention since 2019, with many residents voicing concerns over potential negative impacts on their property.

Village officials have stated that the project would bring more residents and businesses to the area, boosting the local economy. However, those already living in the village worry that the development could disrupt the water supply and bring increased traffic and air pollution, particularly from a proposed truck stop and fueling station.

Earlier in the day, activists submitted 2,000 signatures to village trustees in opposition to the plan. The board is expected to vote on the proposal soon.