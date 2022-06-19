Sunny, mild Father’s Day, Juneteenth in Chicago, then back to 90s Monday

After a sunny and mild Sunday to enjoy Father’s Day and Juneteenth, the Chicago area could see several straight 90-degree days starting Monday.

Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day, hitting 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The high heat and humidity are expected to pass by Friday, which shouldn’t get hotter than the mid-80s, forecasters said.

The week should be fairly dry, with only a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Chicago endured record-breaking heat last week. O’Hare Airport reached 100 degrees Monday, then 96 Wednesday, breaking a temperature record for that day set in 1994.

Chicago has six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

You also can find relief from the heat at one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and 250-plus Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.