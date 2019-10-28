'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki charged for assaulting his employees

article

"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki allegedly assaulted two of his employees this past weekend.

Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester on the show opposite Jensen Ackles, was busted by cops with the Austin Police Department in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 27. Padalecki was seen on video obtained by TMZ getting physical on the sidewalk moments leading up to his arrest.

WATCH TMZ VIDEO HERE

According to police, officers were called to the Stereotype bar for a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, bystanders were pointing at a man later identified as Jared Padalecki and making statements along the lines of 'take this guy to jail.'

After speaking with witnesses, police officers identified two victims. The victims identified themselves as employees at the bar and stated that Jared Padalecki is the owner of the Stereotype bar. According to the victims, a verbal argument between Jared and people inside the bar had occurred and become physical. The assistant manager of the bar escorted Jared outside and the two became involved in their own verbal argument.

It became physical between the assistant manager and Jared when Jared kept trying to go back into the bar, according to police.

Advertisement

The second victim, the general manager at the Stereotype bar, was working at another establishment when he received a phone call about a disturbance involving Jared at the Stereotype bar. The general manager arrived to see Jared and the assistant manager involved in a physical altercation.

The general manager separated the two and the assistant manager reentered the bar. Jared attempted to enter the bar again and put his hands on a doorman, according to police. The general manager pulled Jared off of the doorman and Jared fell to the ground.

When Jared got up, he punched the general manager in the face with a closed fist.

Jared Padalecki was placed under arrest around 4 a.m. and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and one count of public intoxication. He was released from jail around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

---

RELATED

TMZ: 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki arrested at Austin club