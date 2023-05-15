Surveillance video captures armed robbers targeting victims in Chicago

A shocking crime spree unfolded in the Hermosa and Humboldt Park neighborhoods over the weekend, with ten robberies occurring in just a 30-minute timeframe.

Chicago police have issued a community alert, warning residents about the crime spree that took place on Mother's Day morning.

The terrifying incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows four individuals dressed in dark clothing exiting a gray Hyundai Elantra with guns in hand. They proceeded to approach a white van parked near Dickens and Kildare, where a woman's father was severely beaten by the group.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The same crew targeted at least nine other victims in the area, including three near Palmer and Kostner.

The suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early twenties, were armed with semi-automatic handguns. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the robberies.

In response to these incidents, police have increased their presence in the area.

The 10 robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

West North at Springfield at 7:20 a.m.

West Le Moyne near North Springfield at 7:30 a.m.

North Kedvale in Hermosa at 7:32 a.m.

West Wabansia near North Karlov at 7:34 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:35 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:37 a.m.

West Dickens near North Kildare at 7:38 a.m.

North Kenneth near West Palmer at 7:40 a.m.

North Pulaski near West Wabansia at 7:41 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:50 a.m.

Chicago police are urging anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 746-7394.