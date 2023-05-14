These guys robbed 10 people in just 30 minutes in Chicago

Chicago police are looking for four robbers who were extremely busy on Mother's Day, targeting 10 people in just 30 minutes.

Chicago police said the four guys started their morning with a robbery on West North at Springfield in Humboldt Park at 7:20 a.m., then went on to rob 9 more people by 7:50 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police said the robbers hopped out of a gray Hyundai Elantra wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks. They targeted people on sidewalks or who are parking vehicles, threaten them with semi-automatic weapons, take their stuff and take off.

The 9 other robberies happened on:

West Lemoyne near North Springfield at 7:30 a.m.

North Kedvale in Hermosa at 7:32 a.m.

West Wabansia near North Karlov at 7:34 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:35 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:37 a.m.

West Dickens near North Kildare at 7:38 a.m.

North Kenneth near West Palmer at 7:40 a.m.

North Pulaski near West Wabansia at 7:41 a.m.

West Palmer near North Karlov at 7:50 a.m.

Chicago police asked that anyone with information call detectives at (312) 746-7394.