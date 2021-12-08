Surveillance video shows driver plow into Midlothian building in crash that killed 2

A driver suffered a medical event while driving in the Secretary of State parking lot in Midlothian Wednesday and hit several parked cars, two people and a building.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries.

The two who died were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Kathleen Coyne, 75, from Hometown and Thomas Coyne, 80, from Oak Lawn.

At about 12:55 p.m., Midlothian police and fire were dispatched to the Secretary of State parking lot located at 14434 Pulaski Rd. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, authorities said.

Preliminary information shows that an elderly man was driving in the parking lot when he suffered a medical event, police said.

His vehicle then accelerated and struck several park cars and two elderly pedestrians before striking a building.

The investigation is ongoing.