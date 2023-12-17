Suspect arrested in November stabbing that left 45-year-old man dead: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month near North Austin.
Alexander Iwerebon was taken into custody Dec. 15 on a felony charge of first-degree murder after being identified as the suspect in a Nov. 14 stabbing, according to Chicago police.
Iwerebon fatally stabbed a 45-year-old man in the 5800 block of W. Division Street, authorities said.
Further details on what happened are limited.
Iwerebon's detention hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 18.