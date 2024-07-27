Suspect in custody after man fatally shot in West Side apartment

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in an apartment in Austin.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred around 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.

The victim was in a basement apartment when someone he knew produced a handgun and opened fire during an argument.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident. A weapon was recovered at the scene and charges against the suspect are pending.

No further details have been released at this time.