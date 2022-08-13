Suspect fires multiple shots into vehicle, killing 38-year-old man on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot while driving in Washington Heights Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 95th Street.

At about 10:38 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on 95th Street when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the body, and pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody.