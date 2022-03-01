Expand / Collapse search

Suspect fires shots at man traveling in vehicle on Chicago's Southwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago's top cop on crime: City has started this year better than 2021

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update to the city's crime rate on Thursday, just two weeks into the new year.

CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of South Laflin.

Just before 5 p.m., a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on Laflin in a vehicle when an unknown male suspect on the sidewalk produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, police said. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man was shot in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 
 