Suspect fires shots at man traveling in vehicle on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of South Laflin.

Just before 5 p.m., a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on Laflin in a vehicle when an unknown male suspect on the sidewalk produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The man was shot in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

