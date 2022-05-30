Suspect forces his way into elderly Chicago resident's home; gun recovered: police

article

A suspect forced his way into the home of an elderly resident in Gage Park Monday.

Chicago Police (8th District) said officers responded to a person with a gun in the 5300 block of South Spaulding.

The suspect allegedly ran into the basement of the home, and officers were able to take the offender into custody, police said.

He was charged accordingly.

No further information was released.