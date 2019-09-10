Suspect in custody for sexual assault of girl walking to Burbank high school

A person is in custody in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl who was on her way to school in southwest suburban Burbank.

About 7:40 a.m. Monday, the 14-year-old was on her way to St. Laurence High School when he walked up behind her, threatened her with a gun and forced her into an alley in the 7800 block of Central Avenue, police said.

The man was taken into custody Wednesday evening, but his name is not being released because charges have not been filed, Burbank police said in a statement.

It is unclear if the man in custody is the one seen in surveillance images released by police of a person wanted for the attack.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Burbank police at 708-924-7300.