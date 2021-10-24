Suspect pointed laser at man in traffic, then fired shots: police

A man was shot Sunday morning after approaching a suspect who pointed a laser at him in West Ridge on Chicago's Northwest Side.

At about 4:32 a.m., a 30-year-old man was driving when a person from another vehicle pointed a laser at the victim.

When the man approached the offending vehicle, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. No offender description was provided by police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.