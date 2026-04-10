Suspect released pre-trial after deadly I-290 crash kills pregnant woman, unborn child

The Brief A driver accused of a hit-and-run that killed a pregnant woman on I-290 has been released pre-trial despite prosecutors seeking detention. The victim, 29-year-old Andriuna Guffie, was struck and killed after exiting her car following a crash; her unborn child also died. Investigators identified the suspect through vehicle evidence and data; he claims he didn’t realize he hit a person and remains under court supervision.



A driver accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman on I-290 has been released from custody while awaiting trial, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The backstory:

The incident happened on March 29, just after 2 a.m., on I-290 eastbound near the First Avenue exit, when a three-vehicle pile-up brought traffic to a stop.

Authorities say 29-year-old Andriuna Guffie was traveling with family in a small convoy when the initial crash occurred. After the collision, Guffie and others exited their vehicles and moved near the roadway to check on family members involved in the crash.

Investigators say that while she was standing near active lanes of traffic, a gray Chevrolet Malibu entered the area at a high rate of speed and struck her. The impact threw Guffie approximately 50 feet across multiple lanes of traffic, according to law enforcement.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling after the collision.

At the scene, investigators recovered a damaged passenger-side mirror believed to belong to the striking vehicle. That evidence, along with license plate reader data, led authorities to identify the driver as 29-year-old Quintin King.

Pictured is Quintin King. (Cook County Sheriff)

Police later located King and his vehicle at a residence, where the car showed damage consistent with the crash and was missing the passenger-side mirror. King was taken in for questioning.

During an interview with investigators, King reportedly stated he had consumed a drink earlier in the evening at a friend’s home and said he was unaware he had struck a person. He also indicated he believed he may have hit debris on the roadway and continued driving home.

Court Decision

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that prosecutors filed a petition to detain King pending trial. However, the court denied that request.

King has been released pre-trial under conditions that include:

No contact with witnesses or the victim’s family

No driving without a valid license

Officials say he remains under court supervision as the case proceeds.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 24th at 9:00 a.m. in Maywood.

Victim Impact

Guffie was pronounced dead following the crash. She was pregnant at the time of the incident, and the unborn child also did not survive.

She is survived by two daughters, ages 7 and 8.